Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:08 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sacramento Couple Arrested in Santa Barbara Robberies Suspected of ‘Multistate Crime Spree’

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | January 30, 2015 | 5:21 p.m.

The man and woman arrested in connection with the Jan. 5 armed robbery of Santa Maria’s Cool Hand Luke’s restaurant have been accused of a "multistate crime spree," according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Chanzie Cox, 27, and Michael Angelo Ortiz, 33, both of Sacramento, are in custody in Sacramento County and are suspected of committing at least 11 armed robberies throughout California and Colorado.

That includes an armed robbery at a Los Alamos residence Jan. 4 of this year — the day before the Cool Hand Luke’s robbery — and two residential burglaries in Goleta on Oct. 17, 2014, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Last October, police officers in Sacramento County discovered Cox and Ortiz in a parked car with stolen property in their possession, including items from two burgled Goleta homes on the 1500 block of Holiday Hill and the 200 block of La Patera Lane.

Chanzie Cox

ox and Ortiz were both booked into the Sacramento County Jail for possession of stolen property at the time.

Cox also had two outstanding warrants and possessed burglary tools, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

On Jan. 20, out of custody, they were both arrested again, this time by the Roseville Police Department in Sacramento County for being in a stolen vehicle.

Ortiz had a concealed loaded firearm — also stolen — on his person and they had stolen property from a Jan. 4 armed robbery of a Los Alamos residence, Hoover said.

Michael Angelo Ortiz

“In that case, the victim had recently met Cox and let the suspects into his home around 5 a.m. to use the phone. Once inside, they held the victim at gunpoint and robbed him,” she said.

The suspects committed an armed robbery at Cool Hand Luke’s restaurant in Santa Maria the next day, Hoover said.

Investigators say Cox and Ortiz committed 11 armed robberies throughout California and Colorado and there could be more victims in those states as well as Nevada, Arizona, Oregon and Utah. 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 