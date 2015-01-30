Sacramento Couple Arrested in Santa Barbara Robberies Suspected of ‘Multistate Crime Spree’

The man and woman arrested in connection with the Jan. 5 armed robbery of Santa Maria’s Cool Hand Luke’s restaurant have been accused of a "multistate crime spree," according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Chanzie Cox, 27, and Michael Angelo Ortiz, 33, both of Sacramento, are in custody in Sacramento County and are suspected of committing at least 11 armed robberies throughout California and Colorado.

That includes an armed robbery at a Los Alamos residence Jan. 4 of this year — the day before the Cool Hand Luke’s robbery — and two residential burglaries in Goleta on Oct. 17, 2014, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Last October, police officers in Sacramento County discovered Cox and Ortiz in a parked car with stolen property in their possession, including items from two burgled Goleta homes on the 1500 block of Holiday Hill and the 200 block of La Patera Lane.

ox and Ortiz were both booked into the Sacramento County Jail for possession of stolen property at the time.

Cox also had two outstanding warrants and possessed burglary tools, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

On Jan. 20, out of custody, they were both arrested again, this time by the Roseville Police Department in Sacramento County for being in a stolen vehicle.

Ortiz had a concealed loaded firearm — also stolen — on his person and they had stolen property from a Jan. 4 armed robbery of a Los Alamos residence, Hoover said.

“In that case, the victim had recently met Cox and let the suspects into his home around 5 a.m. to use the phone. Once inside, they held the victim at gunpoint and robbed him,” she said.

The suspects committed an armed robbery at Cool Hand Luke’s restaurant in Santa Maria the next day, Hoover said.

Investigators say Cox and Ortiz committed 11 armed robberies throughout California and Colorado and there could be more victims in those states as well as Nevada, Arizona, Oregon and Utah.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .