Sacramento Man Pleads Guilty to Pimping, Pandering in Human-Trafficking Case

A 27-year-old Sacramento man pleaded guilty Friday to charges related to a human-trafficking investigation in Santa Maria, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Johnnie Jingles-Williams changed his plea prior to opening statements for his Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury trial.

He had been charged with felony counts of pimping and pandering.

Judge James Voysey immediately sentenced the defendant to three years in state prison.

The change was not not the result of a plea deal, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Jingles-Williams was arrested during a Sheriff’s Department operation on June 13 in Santa Maria.

"The successful underlying investigation was part of an ongoing effort to combat human trafficking in Santa Barbara County,” District Attorney Joyce Dudley said.

A federal grant has helped the Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s Office address human trafficking, Dudley said, adding that they collaborated to investigate, prosecute, and provide victim services.

Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede was the prosecuting attorney on the case while Andrew Jennings represented Jingles-Williams.

