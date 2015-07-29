Sadako Peace Day: Commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the Bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Advice

It was 70 years ago: Aug. 6, 1945. The sun was shining over Hiroshima, Japan, promising a warm and welcoming day.

Instead, at 8:16 a.m., the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city. It was the dawn of the Nuclear Age and the death of countless innocent victims of war.

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation (NAPF) will host the 21st Annual Sadako Peace Day to remember those victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and all innocent victims of war.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, from 6–7 p.m., under the oaks and sycamores in the Sadako Peace Garden at La Casa de Maria Retreat Center, 800 El Bosque Road, in Montecito.

There will be poetry, music and reflections commemorating the story of Sadako Sasaki, a young girl from Hiroshima who died of radiation-induced leukemia as a result of the atomic bombing.

Japanese legend holds that one’s wish will be granted upon folding 1,000 paper cranes. Sadako folded those 1,000 paper cranes, saying “I will write peace on your wings, and you will fly all over the world.”

Sadly, Sadako died without regaining her health. Students in Japan were so moved by her story they began folding paper cranes, too. Today the paper crane is an international symbol of peace, and a statue of Sadako now stands in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

The Santa Barbara event is a time to reflect on the past in hopes of building a more peaceful future.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Paul K. Chappell, peace leadership director at NAPF. Paul travels the globe training the next generation of peace leaders while providing new insights into the issues of war and peace, trauma and rage, as well as vision and hope.

There will also be a paper crane folding workshop by Peace Crane Project and refreshments after the ceremony.

The event is a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the world today and to meet others in the community who care deeply about peace.

For further information, contact Sandy Jones at [email protected] or 805.965.3443.

About the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation

NAPF’s mission is to educate and advocate for peace and a world free of nuclear weapons, as well as to empower peace leaders. Founded in 1982, the foundation is comprised of individuals and organizations worldwide who realize the imperative for peace in the in the Nuclear Age.

NAPF is a non-partisan, non-profit organization with consultative status to the United Nations. For more information, visit www.wagingpeace.org.

—Sandy Jones represents Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.