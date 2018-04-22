Saddle Up for 2018 Polo Season

The 2018 Polo Season kicks off Sunday, May 6. Sunday Polo main match check-in time is 2:30 p.m. at Engel & Völkers Polo Stadium, with the Pony Parade, followed by the singing of the "National Anthem," team introductions, and the ball throw in at 3 p.m.

Sunday Polo is open to the public. General admission tickets start at $12, with a variety of seating options including grandstand seating and luxury cabanas. Buy tickets in advance online at SBPolo.com/Tickets.

The club is introducing a change to the parking system for this season. Members and their guests will still receive complimentary valet parking through Blue Star Parking. Members of the public attending the Sunday afternoon match will enter and park on Field 1.

There will be an after-party immediately following the match. The after-party will be in the main clubhouse and on the field, where guests can dance the and enjoy drinks for purchase at the bar.

The after-party on the season-opening weekend of May 6 will be a special event, with a party in the club’s Ocean Tent presented by Folded Hills and will feature DJ Erik Lohr. For more information, visit SBPolo.com.

— Jacqueline McGuan for Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.