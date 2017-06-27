Don’t Get Burned by Improper or Illegal Use of Fireworks

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds the public that all fireworks, even the so-called safe-and-sane variety, are illegal in all unincorporated areas of the county, including the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Buellton and Solvang.

Safe-and-sane fireworks are allowed within the city limits of Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Lompoc. Fireworks that are purchased in any of these cities must be used within those city limits.

Each Fourth of July, thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using illegal fireworks. On average, 32,000 fires occur and 9,300 injuries result from fireworks nationally according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Despite the dangers of fireworks, few people understand the associated risks, which include devastating burns, eye injuries, fires and even death.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department recommends the best way to view fireworks is to attend one of the public displays conducted by professional pyro-technicians hired by local communities.

The following tips will help make the display more enjoyable to the public, as well as make the display as safe as possible:

» Resist any temptation to get close to the actual firing site. In fact, the best viewing is from a quarter mile away.

» Leave pets at home if you are planning on attending a fireworks show. Pets have very sensitive ears, and the booms and bangs associated with a fireworks display can be quite uncomfortable, particularly to dogs.

» Although it rarely happens, it is possible a firework component might fall to the ground without exploding. The public should be cautioned not to touch these fireworks and to contact their local fire department if that should occur.

— Capt. Dave Zaniboni for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.