Local News

‘Safe and Sane’ Fireworks Sales Launch in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Guadalupe

Use of fireworks is banned in all other areas of Santa Barbara County

Youth group members from First Christian Church hold signs to boost sales of ‘safe and sane fireworks’ on Wednesday afternoon. Sales of fireworks started in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Guadalupe on Wednsday, but are banned in all other area of Santa Barbara County. Click to view larger
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 28, 2017 | 8:39 p.m.

State-designated "safe and sane" fireworks went on sale in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Guadalupe on Wednesday, although two of the cities allow their use only on July 4 while every other community in Santa Barbara County bans them completely.

Fireworks sales in the three cities kicked off at noon with colorfully decorated booths set up and staffed by volunteers from nonprofit groups and churches.

Booths — 25 in Santa Maria and five in Lompoc — are selling only the so-called "safe and sane" fireworks — those designated with the State Fire Marshal seal.

The three North County cities are among 295 jurisdictions in California reportedly allowing sales and use of fireworks approved by the state. 

Fireworks considered as illegal for personal use include any that propel into the air or explode. Those types of fireworks are banned throughout the Central Coast. 

Extra officers will be on patrol in Santa Maria through the Fourth of July, with all of them tasked to look for fireworks scofflaws, Santa Maria police Lt. Russ Mengel said. 

While public safety officials declare zero tolerance for illegal fireworks in Santa Maria and Lompoc, catching those using them can be difficult and frustrating.

“We’re trying to catch them, but they’re just not cooperating by staying out there and launching multiple fireworks at any given time,” Mengel said. 

Last year’s enforcement effort led to issuing 23 administrative citations and two misdemeanor criminal citations.

“It’s just a matter of being at the right spot at the right moment,” he added.

In addition to criminal citations, the city adopted a tool, an administrative citation signed by a third party or witness, which carries a $1,000 fine.

Santa Maria is surrounded primarily by farm fields, removing the wildfire worry faced by other communities, such as Lompoc.

“We’re fortunate we don’t have the wildfire hazard, but still the structure fire exists in our community. That’s perhaps the greatest concern is that someone could lose their home over a few moments of enjoyment of an aerial firework,” Mengel said. “And lose their life potentially.”

While sales started Wednesday, both Lompoc and Santa Maria restrict their use to several hours on July 4 

Since last year in Santa Maria, safe and sane fireworks are allowed only between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Independence Day.

In Lompoc, safe and sane fireworks can be ignited only from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4. 

Guadalupe follows state rules, allowing safe and sane firework use from the start of sales through noon July 6, Chief Gary Hoving said. 

Fireworks of all types are illegal in all other cities along with unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County such as Orcutt and Vandenberg Village.

"The Santa Barbara County Fire Department recommends the best way to view fireworks is to attend one of the public fireworks displays conducted by professional pyrotechnicians hired by local communities," Capt. Dave Zaniboni said in a written statement.

Most of the Santa Maria booths were not open Wednesday afternoon, but First Christian Church youth group members advertised their sales by holding assorted signs to draw the attention of drivers on Betteravia Road.

Money raised helps send youths to attend camp or go on mission trips to build homes in Mexico, youth pastor Josh Schack said.

“We want as many people to participate as possible,” Schack said, adding that volunteers at the booth can trim costs and allow youths to be able to afford the trips.

While safe and sane fireworks went on sale Wednesday, some residents in Santa Maria and Lompoc have complained on heated social media posts that illegal fireworks have already launched nightly in their neighborhoods.

To help reduce residents’ frustration and as a part of a multi-faceted campaign to curb use of airborne and loud illegal freworks, the city of Santa Maria is offering free yard signs in English and in Spanish for Santa Maria's noise-sensitive residents.

These signs are intended for the owners of pets, veterans with PTSD, people with autism, and others with noise sensitivity. 

To request or pick up a sign, which comes with wire stakes, visit the City Manager’s Office at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St., during regular business hours. 

The two-sided signs measure about 14 by 23 inches.

 Santa Maria also has an illegal fireworks hotline of 805.925.0951, ext. 3473 (FIRE) for complaints in the city limits. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

