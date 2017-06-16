Flight Tour Gives Wing to Anti-Addiction Messsages

SafeLaunch of Santa Barbara and Signature Flight Support have announced the Flights Above Addiction Tour in four West Coast cities, taking place in an effort to help stem adolescent drug and alcohol exposure and addiction.

During each tour stop, local youth, parents and community leaders are invited to participate in an interactive experience to learn about the science of addiction and how it affects the human brain while still under development.

At each event, youth have the chance to paint their dreams for a healthy, addiction-free future on a Cessna Skylane (the Flights Above Tour plane), while SafeLaunch Wing Parents (parents who've lost children to addiction) speak to other parents attending.

According to experts, the United States is experiencing an addiction epidemic, due to the escalating use of opioids and incidents of alcohol poisoning and drug overdoses, which together led to the deaths of some 65,000 Americans in 2016.

“Ninety percent of addiction starts before age 18,” said Janet Rowse, SafeLaunch co-founder. “Addiction is a preventable brain disease that we are aiming to stop.

"By inspiring teens to set goals, take control of their lives, and imagine the vast possibilities that this beautiful world offers, we actively inspire them to achieve a life above addiction,” she said.

The tour stops at regional airports of Scottsdale, Ariz., June 17; Palm Springs, June 24; Fresno, July 22; and San Diego, Aug. 5.

“At Signature Flight Support we believe in the importance of being involved, responsible members of our communities where we work and live, and that includes providing a safe environment for our children,” said Eric Hietala, Western Regional vice president at Signature Flight Support.

“Addiction, with its potential to ruin lives, must be stopped at an early age. That’s why we are active proponents of SafeLaunch, which educates parents and vulnerable teens, and helps them imagine a positive path for their futures,” Hietala said.

Recent studies have found:

» Nine out of 10 people who abuse or are addicted to nicotine, alcohol or other drugs began using these substances before they were 18.

» People who began using addictive substances before age 15 are nearly seven times likelier to develop a substance problem than those who delay first use until age 21 or older.

» Every year substance use is delayed during the period of adolescent brain development, the risk of addiction and substance abuse decreases.

— Shari Boxer Baker for SafeLaunch.