SafeLaunch Cotton Bag Service: All of the Convenience, None of the Plastic

The Santa Barbara single-use bag ban is officially here.

As opposed to a restriction, this ordinance provides an opportunity for every business not only to embrace reusable bags, but to participate in a great new concept that defines the passion and values of our community: the SafeLaunch Cotton Bag Service.

This free shopping bag service is sponsored by SafeLaunch, its participating business partners and Ablitt’s Cleaners.

The bags enhance customer convenience and protect the marine environment, while at the same time serving our community’s youth.

The mission of SafeLaunch is to prevent teen addiction through education about adolescent brain development. The bags are currently available free of charge at Lazy Acres Market and available to every store that sponsors them.

For more information, email [email protected].

— Janet Rowse represents SafeLaunch.