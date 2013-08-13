Monday, June 11 , 2018, 2:42 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

SafeLaunch Says the Answer is Obvious: Paper, Plastic or COTTON?

By Janet Rowse for SafeLaunch | August 13, 2013 | 11:47 a.m.

Lazy Acres Market will be hosting the grand opening of SafeLaunch's new, 100 percent cotton shopping bag service from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 17. The nonprofit SafeLaunch will also be registering new members for the service.

Single-use plastic bags have received a lot of attention locally and statewide. Many nearby counties and communities have banned plastic bags, and instituted a mandatory charge for paper bags. Santa Barbara is soon to implement its own plastic-bag ordinance.

Consumers all over are being encouraged to take groceries home in reusable shopping bags to minimize landfill impact and prevent bags from endangering fragile sea life.

SafeLaunch, a new local teen addiction prevention nonprofit organization, has invented a reusable cotton shopping bag service. In partnership with Ablitt's Fine Cleaners and SafeLaunch, Lazy Acres will load grocery items into soft and strong SafeLaunch Cotton Bags at the check stand for all registered shoppers. The new service costs Lazy Acres shoppers nothing. The Cotton Bags are conveniently picked up from the front porch of shoppers' homes by Ablitt's Fine Cleaners free of charge or returned by the customer to Ablitt's, if desired.

"Convenient reusable containers are a 'retro' idea whose time has returned," said Ron Cuff, co-founder of SafeLaunch. "Some of us can remember when milk was delivered in reusable bottles. A 'milk man' picked up empty milk bottles on the front porch, resulting in fewer trips to the store in the family gas-guzzler. Wasn't that a great service?"

"I have a trunk full of ugly polypropylene bags that I tend to forget," said Janet Rowse, SafeLaunch co-founder and spouse of Santa Barbara Mayor Pro Tem Randy Rowse. "With my Cotton Bag membership card, I don't need to drag another dirty old bag into the store. I get as many fresh, clean, cotton bags as I need, and Ablitt's picks them up at my house.

"These Cotton Bags are just as convenient as plastic or paper bags, yet much friendlier to our beautiful community and ocean."

Bags are provided courtesy of Cox Communications (Cox Conserves,) Santa Barbara Roto Rooter (Roto Green), MarBorg Industries, Deckers Outdoor Corp. and the Hampton Inn Santa Barbara/Goleta.

Shoppers who sign up for the bag service at Lazy Acres, 302 Meigs Road in Santa Barbara, between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday will be entered in a raffle to win a Paso Robles wine
country weekend, a Santa Barbara harbor cruise, a Lazy Acres gift card, a sightseeing flight over Santa Barbara, or a lunch for two at Paradise Cafe. No purchase is necessary.

— Janet Rowse is a co-founder of SafeLaunch.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 