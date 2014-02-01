Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 7:41 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Safety Improvements Set for Highway 101 West of Goleta after Spate of Fatal Wrecks

Median barrier will be extended, and rumble strips will be added along the roadway shoulders

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | February 1, 2014 | 10:55 p.m.

A notorious stretch of Highway 101 west of Goleta will be getting some safety upgrades over the summer after a long history of high-profile traffic fatalities.

Construction crews will be installing a new median barrier and rumble strips on the highway’s shoulders between the west end of Cathedral Oaks Road and just east of Dos Pueblos Creek, said Jim Shivers, spokesman for Caltrans District 5, which includes Santa Barbara County.

That section of highway has been the site of multiple fatal accidents over the years, including a July 2013 head-on collision that killed an Orange County woman when a northbound flatbed truck pulling a trailer veered over the median and struck the southbound pickup truck she was driving.

“The idea with the median barrier is that it reduces or eliminates ‘run off the road’-type accidents, as well as head-on collisions,” Shivers said.

As traffic volumes have increased, Caltrans has been installing more median barriers, he said.

The rumble strips, which will be installed on the right side of the slow lane, or the outside lane, generate a noise and vibrations when a vehicle’s tires cross them, Shivers said.

“Typically, when we implement a safety project, it’s in response to a history of accidents in that location,” he said.

Shivers said the stretch of highway had nine accidents between December 2011 and Jan. 29, 2014, a number that is about a third of the statewide average, “but we are pursuing this project in the interest of public safety and growing traffic volume.”

Construction is expected to begin in May and be completed in September.

The project is just one of 32 taking place throughout California to improve highways and bridges, and create jobs. The total cost of the projects is around $138 million.

“From one end of the state to the other, transportation projects are providing good-paying jobs while at the same time reducing traffic congestion for the people and businesses in California,” Caltrans director Malcolm Dougherty said in a statement issued Thursday.

The allocations include approximately $25 million from Proposition 1B, a transportation bond approved by voters in 2006. The remaining $113 million is coming from assorted transportation accounts funded by state and federal dollars, Shivers said.

About $1.1 million of that will go toward the Highway 101 safety improvements in Santa Barbara County, he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 