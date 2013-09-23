Safety Light to Be Installed at Bohnett Park on Santa Barbara’s Westside

The City of Santa Barbara and Southern California Edison are partnering to install a high-capacity light fixture to improve lighting and overall safety at Bohnett Park on Santa Barbara’s Westside.

This fixture, which will be installed in a previously unlit corner of Bohnett Park, is the final installment of a lighting renovation project that now includes a major recent donation from BEGA-US, a Carpinteria-based international lighting company, to dramatically improve lighting and safety at Bohnett Park.

Outdated lighting fixtures as well as an overgrowth of park vegetation had greatly reduced light output at Bohnett Park, which obscured law enforcement’s view into the park and enabled crime to occur undetected within the park during dawn, dusk and nighttime hours.

Earlier this year, new BEGA-US-donated luminaires were installed on existing tall light poles and on the northwest wall of the Westside Boys & Girls Club. The resulting enhanced lighting provided by these renovations has transformed Bohnett Park into a dramatically more safe, attractive, and useful community asset for Westside families and other park users.

This lighting renovation project is the latest step in a long-term plan to make positive improvements to Santa Barbara’s Westside. Improvements completed to date include newly-painted murals, renovated basketball courts and additional picnic areas for families.

This project is being implemented by the Bohnett Park Improvement Council, a community collaborative involving over a dozen public and private partners, such as Santa Barbara Beautiful, Rotary Club of Santa Barbara, United Way, City of Santa Barbara, the La Cumbre Junior High School Foundation, Southern California Gas Company.

The collaborative’s purpose is to make cost-effective grassroots investments in facilities and programs for Westside children, families and seniors.

— Katie Higgins is an administrative assistant for United Way.