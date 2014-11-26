Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:48 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Safety Project on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara to Begin Monday

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans | November 26, 2014 | 9:43 a.m.

A project to replace overhead sign panels and light fixtures on Highway 101 from Milpas Street to Fairview Avenue will begin on Monday, Dec. 1.

Motorists will encounter intermittent overnight lane and ramp closures Sunday night through Friday morning on northbound Highway 101 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. and on southbound Highway 101 from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at any time unless it is necessary to ensure worker safety.

All overhead sign panels from Fairview Avenue to Milpas Street will be replaced with reflective signs to increase visibility in wet or foggy conditions.

To further increase nighttime visibility and reduce energy consumption and replacement costs, all of the lighting fixtures on these overhead signs from Fairview Avenue to Milpas Street will be retrofitted with Inductive Sign Lights and electroliers near the Castillo Street ramps will receive LED lights.

This project will add 12 additional lights to improve nighttime visibility on southbound Highway 101 from the Ortega Street pedestrian bridge to the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Castillo Street. Reflective strips will be added to the median barrier and metal beam guard railings to improve nighttime delineation in select locations, while “no pedestrian crossing” signs will be added at on/off ramps to deter pedestrians from accessing Highway 101.

These improvements are intended to reduce the pattern of nighttime collisions along this section of Highway 101. The contractor for this $555,000 safety project is Traffic Development Services of Moorpark. This project is expected to be completed in January.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 