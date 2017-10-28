Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:28 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Safety Resurfacing Slated for Areas of Hwy. 101

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5 | October 28, 2017 | 9:58 a.m.

A project to resurface gore points and improving roadside signs along Highway 101 in various locations from Las Positas Road Overcrossing to south of the Gaviota Tunnel will begin Monday, Oct. 30.

Most of the roadwork will take place Monday through Friday during the overnight hours from 11:45 p.m.-7 a.m. with intermittent daytime lanes closures from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Installation of the surface treatments are designed to decrease the time highway workers are exposed to vehicles traveling at high speeds, and to reduce vehicles from stopping in these gore-point areas between the active travel lanes and the on/off ramps. 

Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes. The project is expected to be complete in spring 2018.

Contractor for the $2 million project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara.
 
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.
 
For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, call the District 5 toll free number, 568-0858, or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#.

— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.
 

 

