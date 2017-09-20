Ensuring children are properly buckled into a vehicle is one of the most important steps a parent or caregiver can take to protect their safety.

During Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 17-23, the California Highway Patrol will work with other safety partners to make sure all children are riding safely.

In Goleta, there will be a free safety seat check from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Cavaletto Medical Office Building, 334 S. Patterson Ave.

Vehicle collisions are a leading cause of death for children. In 2015, more than one-third of children under age 13 who died nationwide in collisions were not properly buckled.

When safety seats are used correctly, they decrease the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and 54 percent for toddlers, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports.

“A child’s life depends on a car seat, and the CHP wants to ensure it is used properly,” said Warren Stanley, CHP acting commissioner. “Adults must also set a good example by always using their own seat belts.”

As of Jan. 1, California law has required all children under age 2 ride in a rear-facing safety seat. The law also requires that all children under age 8 ride in the back seat in an age-appropriate safety seat. Safety experts recommend all children ride in the back seat until 13 years of age.

At child safety seat events held statewide CHP Child Passenger Safety (CPS) technicians will provide safety seat inspections, education, and hands-on training for parents and caregivers.

Free safety seat inspections by CPS technicians are also available year-round, by appointment at any Area CHP office.

— Jonathan Gutierrez for Santa Barbara CHP.