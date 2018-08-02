Safety Tips to Make the Most of the Summer

Here are a few tips to help keep your family safe this summer.

» Do you know the inside of a car can reach temperatures of 172 degrees? Check the back seat to make sure kids and pets are out of your car wherever you arrive.

» Enjoying the playground this summer? Beware of uneven surfaces, trip hazards and sharp edges on equipment.

» Do you know sunscreen and a hat can make a huge difference on your skin — even if it’s cloudy outside? Use sunscreen that’s SPF 30 or greater and reapply every two hours.

» Spending time in the water this summer? Wear a life jacket if you’re an inexperienced swimmer and only swim in supervised areas with lifeguards.

If necessary, click here to view current Cottage Health ER wait times and tips on when to visit the ER.