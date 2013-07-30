Safety Town Teaches Children to Fend Off ‘Stranger Danger’

Young participants learn about 'good touches and bad touches' and how to do the 'Superhero Safety Yell'

It’s the last week of Safety Town this summer, where kindergarten-age children learn all about fire, earthquake, medical, bicycle and personal safety.

The camps have been continuing in one-week segments all summer, and dozens of children packed into a classroom at Isla Vista Elementary School on Tuesday morning to learn all about “Stranger Danger” from CALM's Ann Bryant.

After brainstorming with the children about “good touches and bad touches,” Bryant taught them all the “Superhero Safety Yell,” where they stood up, screamed “No!” at the top of their lungs and pretended to run away to get help.

Bryant said she has been giving these presentations for 10 years, and that speaking to groups of children is her favorite part of the job at CALM, which stands for Child Abuse Listening Mediation.

Safety Town has been organized by the Santa Barbara Soroptimist International volunteer service group for more than 35 years, and thousands of children have gone through the safety training.

The students are young, but they listen carefully and remember the lessons, Bryant said.

When she gives presentations at local public schools during the school year, she said she will sometimes meet third- or fourth-graders who recognize her from their time at Safety Town.

