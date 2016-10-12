New SAGE Medical Library Opens at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Supporters gather for a dedication ceremony for the resource facility and to recognize donor Sara Miller McCune of SAGE Publishing

Cottage Health celebrated the dedication and opening of the new SAGE Medical Library at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, which will serve a vital role in its mission as a teaching hospital and the only medical library between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

SAGE Publishing donated $2.5 million to the SBCH Foundation during the capital campaign to rebuild the hospital and added to its original donation to include access to its extensive print and online resources for use by the medical community. Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has been a teaching hospital for the majority of its 125 years.

SAGE Publishing is a leading international publisher of books, journals and electronic media across a wide range of scholarly disciplines. SAGE is headquartered in Thousand Oaks with affiliate offices in London, New Delhi, Singapore, Washington, D.C., and Melbourne.

The event opened with a wine and champagne reception. Afterward, Cottage Health board president Steve Ainsley opened the formal dedication and recognition of honoree Sara Miller McCune, SAGE founder.

“It is pleasure to honor Sarah, who has been my friend for 20 years,” Ainsley said. “Something you may not know about the name SAGE. It is a combination of the first two letters of the names Sara and her late husband, George. The name also connotes wisdom and an interest in wisdom and an interest in study, research and sharing knowledge.”

McCune stated, “We are privileged to live in paradise here in Santa Barbara. In addition to its natural beauty, people enjoy a high quality of medical care. I am privileged to be a donor to the library at Cottage Hospital.”

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has one of the longest-running general surgical training programs in the western United States. Founded in 1921, Cottage’s Surgical Residency Program has been fully approved by the American Board of Surgery since 1944, shortly after the ABS was established. Cottage also offers residency programs approved by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education in internal medicine and diagnostic radiology.

“The SAGE Library will be an important resource for our physicians — including our medical and surgical residents, nursing students and other professional staff in need of ongoing training and recertification each year,” said Ron Werft, president and chief executive officer of Cottage Health. “We are deeply grateful to SAGE for the most generous financial support to rebuild the new library and also for providing us with access to their extensive publications resources. It will be managed under the expertise of senior librarian Brittany Haliani.”

Additional support of the library was provided by Bob and Alex Nourse, the Bank of America Charitable Foundation and the Bosse Foundation.

With 3,400 square feet, the SAGE Medical Library features sophisticated information technology in a comfortable and unique setting. The design includes a large central gathering area with sofas and chairs, conference rooms equipped for distance-learning, and several work areas with Internet-capable computer stations for online study. One of the library’s most distinctive features is a ceiling illumination system that can be adjusted to augment available natural light.

The design team included Sing-Sing Lee at the architectural firm of Perkins+Will. The construction team was headed by Kris Drake for the ProWest Constructors team.

The SAGE Medical Library will continue the mission of the former Reeves Medical Library, which was located at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from 1973 to 2014. As a tribute to the original library, the mantle of the fireplace from Reeves was preserved and has been installed in the SAGE Library.

“As a leading independent publisher with a rapidly growing medical journals portfolio, SAGE Publishing is dedicated to the advancement of a healthy society and delighted to be supporting Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital,” said Blaise Simqu, president and CEO of SAGE Publishing. “We are confident that the SAGE Medical Library will be an incredible resource for hospital staff and the greater Santa Barbara community, supporting professional practice, medical discovery and lifelong learning.”

McCune founded SAGE Publishing in 1965 to support the dissemination of usable knowledge and to educate a global community. SAGE is a leading international provider of innovative, high-quality content, publishing more than 950 journals and more than 800 new books each year, spanning a wide range of subject areas. Click here for more information.

The nonprofit Cottage Health is a leader in providing advanced medical care to the Central Coast region. Specialties include the Cottage Children’s Medical Center, a Level 2 Trauma Center, the Neuroscience Institute, the Heart & Vascular Center, the Center for Orthopedics and the Rehabilitation Hospital. Click here for more information.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. This article includes reportinf