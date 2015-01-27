Fire Engulfs Catamaran at Santa Barbara Harbor

Firefighters are able to keep flames from damaging nearby vessels

City firefighters responded Tuesday night to a catamaran that was reported to be engulfed in flames at the Santa Barbara Harbor.

Crews were dispatched at about 9:30 p.m. to Marina 2, where the 36-foot "Wizard of Bristol" was burning, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Fire crews, assisted by the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol, were able to knock down the fire fairly quickly, and kept the flames from spreading to nearby boats, Battalion Chief Jim McCoy said.

[Scroll to the bottom to see video of the fire]

Five fire engines, a truck and two Harbor Patrol boats responded to the scene, and an AMR ambulance was on standby.

Since boats in the harbor are so close together, exposure is always a big concern, McCoy said.

Fire crews put the fire out quickly and a safety officer was on hand to make sure no one fell in the water, he added.

One injury was reported over the radio, but McCoy wasn't aware of anyone hurt from the incident.

It also was unclear if the catamaran was occupied at the time of the fire.

A fire investigator was on the scene as of 10:15 p.m. and there was no known cause at that time.

Catamaran Fire at Santa Barbara Harbor from Noozhawk on Vimeo.