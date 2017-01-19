Monday, April 23 , 2018, 9:48 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Sailboat Towed Away From Goleta Pier After Anchor Fails to Catch

No injuries or distress was reported after wind blew the boat toward the pier

A sailboat was towed away from the Goleta Pier area after wind blew it toward the structure, since its anchor wasn’t catching. Click to view larger
A sailboat was towed away from the Goleta Pier area after wind blew it toward the structure, since its anchor wasn’t catching. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | January 19, 2017 | 1:32 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department towed a sailboat away from the pier at Goleta Beach Park Monday morning after the vessel's anchor failed to grab onto anything on the seafloor.

Fire Department Capt. Dave Zaniboni said that they received a call for help around 11:15 a.m., and deployed jet skis from the beach to tow the 25- to 30-foot boat away from the west side of the pier to a place where its anchor could secure it.

Without the anchor functioning correctly, he said, the wind blew the boat to within about 100 feet of the pier.

The operator was not in distress and was not suffering from any medical issues at the time, he added.

A United States Coast Guard representative was on scene as well, Zaniboni said.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

