Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 5:19 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Carpinteria’s David Martinez Records Huge Save Off Field

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 29, 2016 | 7:11 a.m.

Carpinteria junior pitcher David Martinez performed the ultimate save before taking the mound for the Warriors on Monday.

Martinez saved the life of his grandfather before giving the Warriors eight solid innings a 3-2 nine-inning baseball win over Pacifica in the second game of the Santa Paula Classic at Calderwood Field on Monday.

Martinez administered CPR on his grandfather, who suffered an apparent stroke on Sunday night, said Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney. The grandfather was taken to the hospital and Martinez joined him there. The pitcher returned to the team on Monday and gave the Warriors a courageous performance before returning to the hospital to see his grandfather.

"The Warrior 9 is happy with the results.  However, our focus quickly turns to our teammate and his family," Cooney said.  "Maybe baseball offered David a much needed diversion from the emotions that he is dealing with off the field.  Let's hope that it did.  We want to support our guy in every way that we can."

Carpinteria pulled out the win when Robert Warren scored from second on a hit-and-run ground out by Jonah Spach within 30 seconds of the drop dead 2.5 hour time limit.

The eventual winning pitcher was Diego Contreras as he held the Titans scoreless in the ninth to keep the game tied and set the stage for the walk-off win for the Warriors.  Coco Carrillo was the lone multiple hit player in the game as he picked up two singles.

In the opener, Sal Delgado struck out 15 Foothill Tech batters in a 3-2 complete-game victory.

"Delgado and catcher Toby Spach were tough to beat,"  Cooney said. "They did a great job keeping the hitters off balance and they were very heady and patient in key situations.  It was a good start to the tournament."

The Warriors scored three runs in the second on two hits and two walks and a Foothill Tech error.

Foothill Tech countered with two runs in the sixth on a walk and two hits but the Dragons stranded the tying run at second.

Pacifica…000 010 010 — 2 5 1

Carpinteria…001 000 011 — 3 8 3

P - Sanchez, Sandoval (8), Magdaleno (9) and Camacho
C - Martinez, Contreras (9) and Spach, T.

WP Contreras (1-1). LP Sandoval

Foothill Tech…000 002 0 — 2 3 1

Carpinteria…030 000 x — 3 3 2

Tamburri, R., Tamburri, D. and Ellison.Delgado and Spach, T.

WP Delgado (3-1). LP Tamburri, R.

2B—FT: Ellison

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 