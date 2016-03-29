Carpinteria’s David Martinez Records Huge Save Off Field

Baseball

Carpinteria junior pitcher David Martinez performed the ultimate save before taking the mound for the Warriors on Monday.

Martinez saved the life of his grandfather before giving the Warriors eight solid innings a 3-2 nine-inning baseball win over Pacifica in the second game of the Santa Paula Classic at Calderwood Field on Monday.

Martinez administered CPR on his grandfather, who suffered an apparent stroke on Sunday night, said Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney. The grandfather was taken to the hospital and Martinez joined him there. The pitcher returned to the team on Monday and gave the Warriors a courageous performance before returning to the hospital to see his grandfather.

"The Warrior 9 is happy with the results. However, our focus quickly turns to our teammate and his family," Cooney said. "Maybe baseball offered David a much needed diversion from the emotions that he is dealing with off the field. Let's hope that it did. We want to support our guy in every way that we can."

Carpinteria pulled out the win when Robert Warren scored from second on a hit-and-run ground out by Jonah Spach within 30 seconds of the drop dead 2.5 hour time limit.

The eventual winning pitcher was Diego Contreras as he held the Titans scoreless in the ninth to keep the game tied and set the stage for the walk-off win for the Warriors. Coco Carrillo was the lone multiple hit player in the game as he picked up two singles.

In the opener, Sal Delgado struck out 15 Foothill Tech batters in a 3-2 complete-game victory.

"Delgado and catcher Toby Spach were tough to beat," Cooney said. "They did a great job keeping the hitters off balance and they were very heady and patient in key situations. It was a good start to the tournament."

The Warriors scored three runs in the second on two hits and two walks and a Foothill Tech error.

Foothill Tech countered with two runs in the sixth on a walk and two hits but the Dragons stranded the tying run at second.

Pacifica…000 010 010 — 2 5 1

Carpinteria…001 000 011 — 3 8 3

P - Sanchez, Sandoval (8), Magdaleno (9) and Camacho

C - Martinez, Contreras (9) and Spach, T.

WP Contreras (1-1). LP Sandoval

Foothill Tech…000 002 0 — 2 3 1

Carpinteria…030 000 x — 3 3 2

Tamburri, R., Tamburri, D. and Ellison.Delgado and Spach, T.

WP Delgado (3-1). LP Tamburri, R.

2B—FT: Ellison

