Sal Delgado, Jonah Sprach Lead Carpinteria to First Baseball Win

Baseball

Sal Delgado tossed a complete game and Jonah Sprach hit a solo homer and a bases-loaded double, leading Carpinteria to a 9-2 non-league baseball win at Dunn School Los Olivos on Thursday.

Delgado allowed four hits, walked three and struck out eight.

Spach homered in the fourth and drove in four runs with his double in the sixth inning. Ricky Medina collected three hits, two of them doubles, and drove in two runs. Delgado reached base all four times at bat and scored three to help his own cause.

"It was a team win as contributions came from up and down the lineup," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "The battery of Delgado and Toby Spach was especially good, and it was great to see seniors leading the offensive charge."



Carpinteria (1-2) hosts Santa Ynez in a single non-league rain make up game Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at John Calderwood Field.



Carpinteria… 010 214 1 — 9 7 3

Dunn…000 110 0 — 2 4 2

Delgado and T. Spach. Cloyd, Lawrence (6), Gran (7) and Haimovitz



WP: Delgado 1-1; LP: Cloyd;



2B Carpinteria: Medina (2); Spach, J.

Dunn: Monroe

HR Carpinteria: J. Spach, (1) none on 5th inn.

