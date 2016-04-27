Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:07 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sal Delgado Pitches, Hits Carpinteria to 9-1 Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 27, 2016 | 5:21 p.m.

Sal Delgado fanned 11, allowed two hits and picked up his fifth win, leading Carpinteria to a 9-1 victory over Santa Clara in a Tri-Valley League on Wednesday in windy Oxnard.

Delgado's strong pitching helped the Warriors (12-5, 5-2 TVL) overcome a slow start. The scored was tied 1-1 after two innings.

"Our group started slowly today," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "Fortunately, as the wind increased, so did the team focus. Though it took some hard work to get going, we were able to execute the all-around plan for the game.  There were key contributions from each player on the lineup card today."

Delgado helped his own cause going 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, a triple and two stolen bases.  Jonah Spach had two hits, walked twice, scored twice, and stole a base.  Malcolm Gordon reached base three times, doubled and scored three runs.  Eight of nine spots in the line-up collected at least one hit for the Warriors.

Freshman lefty Chase Mayer held the Saints (1-18, 0-9 TVL) scoreless over the last two frames, allowing a walk and a hit while striking out three.

The Warriors will host Santa Clara on Friday at John Calderwood Field at 3:30 p.m.

Carpinteria…102 400 2 —  9  11  3
Santa Clara…100 000 0  — 1   3   4

Delgado, Mayer(6) and Spach, T.
Navarette, Gassman(6) and Porras

WP Delgado (5-2)
LP Navarette

2B C: Spach, T., Gordon   SC: Zook
3B C: Delgado

