Baseball

Sal Delgado Swings a Hot Bat in Carpinteria Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 23, 2016 | 6:38 p.m.

Sal Delgado hammered out three hits and drove in the eventual winning run to support senior Diego Contreras in a 4-2 Carpinteria baseball win over Villanova on Wednesday.

Delgado had a triple, double and single. His double scored Coco Carrillo for the Warriors' third run in the first inning. Tony Vega knocked in the fourth Warrior run in the fourth inning when he singled in Delgado, who had reached on a lead-off triple.

The left-handed Contreras tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run on four hits, three walks and a strikeout. Freshman lefty Chase Mayer pitched a hitless two innings and struck out four to earn the save.

"Not the prettiest of wins as we mishandled more balls than we would have liked," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "However, the battery continues to produce patient performances and the offense executed some nice plays.  In the end, we went 3-2 over the last 9 days and we are starting to look more comfortable and more competitive."

Carpinteria evened its record at 3-3 while Villanova fell to 3-4.

Starting on Monday, Carpinteria's John Calderwood Field will be a host site for the first two days of the Cardinal Classic Tournament, hosted by Santa Paula. There will be three games per day, and the Warriors play at 9:30 a.m. vs. Foothill Tech and 12:30 p.m. against Pacifica. On Tuesday, they play at 9:30 against Channel Islands. All of Wednesday's games will be played in Santa Paula and determined by the results of pool play.

Villanova…100 100 0 —  2  4 2
Carpinteria…300 100 x  — 4  6 5

Contreras, Mayer (6), and Spach, T. Bender, Riggs (6), and Braun

WP: Contreras (1-0), LP: Bender. Sv: Mayer

2B: Carpinteria: Carrillo; Delgado
3B: Carpinteria: Delgado

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

