Salads & Yoga Offer Recipe for Cancer Prevention

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center thanks the Avon Foundation and the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara for supporting the event.

Tickets are $25. Space is limited and reservations are required. RSVP by Oct. 24 by calling 879-5652 or emailing [email protected]

The event will include: 45 minutes of yin yoga led by Cheri Clampett, director of the Therapeutic Yoga Training Program; food demonstration and lunch prepared by Robin Goldstein, local chef and author of A Taste of Santa Barbara; and Components of a Cancer Prevention Diet, a presentation led by the cancer center oncology dietitian nutritionists.

The community is invited to join Ridley-Tree Cancer Center nutritionists Rebecca Colvin and Sarah Washburn for yoga and therapeutic music followed by a food demonstration, nourishing lunch and presentation on major components of a cancer prevention diet.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >