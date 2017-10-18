Salads & Yoga Offer Recipe for Cancer Prevention

The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center will host Amazing Salads & Yoga — A Cancer Prevention Experience 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 28 at the new Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, 540 W. Pueblo St., Santa Barbara.
The community is invited to join Ridley-Tree Cancer Center nutritionists Rebecca Colvin and Sarah Washburn for yoga and therapeutic music followed by a food demonstration, nourishing lunch and presentation on major components of a cancer prevention diet.
The event will include: 45 minutes of yin yoga led by Cheri Clampett, director of the Therapeutic Yoga Training Program; food demonstration and lunch prepared by Robin Goldstein, local chef and author of A Taste of Santa Barbara; and Components of a Cancer Prevention Diet, a presentation led by the cancer center oncology dietitian nutritionists.
Tickets are $25. Space is limited and reservations are required. RSVP by Oct. 24 by calling 879-5652 or emailing [email protected]
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center thanks the Avon Foundation and the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara for supporting the event.
— Kristen Adams for Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.