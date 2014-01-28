Salazars Named Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North’s Adams School Family of Month

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North’s Adams Family of the Month program honors hardworking, ethical and socially engaged families who contribute to Adams Elementary School and provide positive role models for their children and the entire community.

The Salazar family is RCSBN’s Adams Family of the Month for January, and at the Jan. 8 club meeting they were honored for their contributions.

Third-grader Will is a kind and caring human being, and it shows in everything he does. He is present and mindful and works hard; he is interested in improving and he wants to learn. In class he is very cooperative and helpful and a natural leader.

Will’s creative nature comes out in his writing assignments. His Spanish teacher, Mrs. Ponce, compliments Ms. Ayala everyday on what a wonderful scholar Will is.

Indio, a kindergartener in Mrs. Viscarra's class, kindly greets her each morning as he enters class ready to work and learn. Indio is gentle, polite and courteous. He is a helpful friend, and enjoys sharing and working with his classmates. He always does his best, is diligent and shares a warm smile.

Jessi Salazar, Will and Indio's mother, is Ms. Ayala's room parent and a huge supporter of the class; Ms. Ayala knows that she can count on Jessi when she needs assistance. Jessi listens to students read and helps with classroom assignments. She decorated her room for Halloween and she has helped chaperone on field trips. She is always ready to help out on school events and activities.

Congratulations to the Salazar family for their energy and their dedication to making Adams School the best it can be.

— Terry Straehley is the public relations director for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.