Sales-Tax Plan Gets Lukewarm Reaction at Santa Barbara County Budget Workshop

In the first day of budget workshops, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Monday heard about a possible sales tax hike in unincorporated areas to help fill shortfalls, but some members balked at the proposal.

The proposed county budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year adds up to nearly $1 billion, and some departments sought restoration of previous cuts and additions of other positions amid tight financial times, staff said Monday.

To help give the county additional discretionary dollars, staff noted that the board could consider asking voters to approve a general purpose sales tax for the unincorporated areas, such as Orcutt and Vandenberg Village.

The proposal, which would appear on the November ballot, would boost the current rate of 7.75 percent.

By comparison, the sales tax rates for the county’s two largest cities are 8.0 percent in Santa Maria and 8.75 percent for Santa Barbara.

Every one-quarter percent hike would generate just shy of $2 million, county officials said.

”If your board wanted to proceed with this, it would be important to us to get that signal soon,” Assistant CEO Jeff Frapwell said.

Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam said he would not support any general purpose sales tax measure because it would not spell out how the money would be spent.

“I think we need to have a specific tax. If anything we need to tell people what we’re going to spend the money on, and I think if people like the purpose, they will support it,” Adam said. “It they don’t like the purpose, they don’t support it.”

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann asked what purpose Adam would like to see a special tax spent on,

“Obviously, it’s maintenance,” said Adam, who called it offensive that maintenance is not prioritized.

“I think the ability to reduce costs or generate revenues has to be key in our deliberations,” Hartmann said.

The county had to make significant cuts — $35 million — last year, but would have been in good shape this year except for the natural disasters of the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow, she noted.

“I think that’s a message that we need to get out for people to understand, that we have been disciplined,” she said.

Supervisor Das Williams, who represents the First District, suggested his colleagues should not rule out revenue options.

“I think it’s way too early for us to be making such definitive decisions that would prevent us from any escape routes on this budget,” Williams said, “What I’ve heard today is a little frustrating because it sounds to me that the majority of this board may want to foreclose the possibility of any more additional revenue in the budget.”

With $27 million in cuts made months before the draft budget workshop, some departments have sought to add back positions or programs previously cut, Williams said.

“Additional revenue does not just come from taxes,” Adam said. “We’ve got to approve some projects.”

Williams said it appeared the only financial strategies left for the board were pension savings and the proposed cannabis tax on the ballot in June. That levy is expected to generate between $5 million and $25 million annually.

“We sure better, as an electorate, pass that marijuana tax because otherwise none of this is happening, and there is no discretionary action by the Board of Supervisors to restore anything,” Williams said.

Their comments came before representatives of nine departments made presentations, many seeking to get positions added back to their budgets.

For instance, the Public Defender’s and District Attorney’s offices each asked for an additional investigator slot, among other positions, amid heavy caseloads.

County leaders also shared about the Renew ’22 effort to transform government by 2022 with various measures such as consolidating human resources functions now spread out among departments.

CEO Mona Miyasato said some have asked if Renew '22 will continue due the natural disasters.

“This initiative is now more important than ever to ensure that we are resilient so that we can withstand and recover from any physical threat as well financial or organizational threats and challenges ahead,” she said.

The workshops will continue Wednesday and Friday, starting at 9 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

This week’s workshops will be followed by the release of the recommended budget in May.

The budget hearings are set for June 11, 13, 15, when the final spending blueprint is set to be adopted in advance of the start of a new fiscal year on July 1.

