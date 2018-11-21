$4 Million Spent on Road Repairs in First-Quarter Revenues from Santa Barbara Measure C Sales Tax

Street system repairs are the current focus of spending Measure C sales tax revenues in Santa Barbara, with $4 million put toward paving deteriorated asphalt in the city, staff said Tuesday.

Money was also allocated for desiginging a new police station, including $350,000 to hire consultants, with $88,000 for architect Brian Cearnal to start plans.

Two city-owned sites are currently being considered and there has been community pushback to both: the commuter lot at Cota and Santa Barbara streets that hosts the Saturday farmers' market, and the space that houses the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1235 Teen Center and Spencer Adams Park.

Revenues from the new 1-percent Measure C sales tax measure fell short of projections by $1.2 million for the first quarter it was collected, and the city will have to make up the money with its General Fund, according to Santa Barbara city staff.

The city estimated $5.5 million in Measure C revenues for the final quarter of 2018, from April 1 to June 30, but only $4.3 million came in.

Measure C was passed by city voters in November 2017 and raised the city’s sales tax rate from 7.75 percent to 8.75 percent, effective in January.

Finance Director Bob Samario blamed the shortfall on the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, which he said experienced a problem with its automated collection system.

He also said some merchants possibly didn't change their point of sale registers to reflect the increase in tax. Samario said he expects about $850,000 from the quarter to come into the city later.

The city's largest expenditure of the new tax money so far was the $4 million for paving and repairing streets — including parts of Castillo, Micheltorena, Carrillo, Canada, Clifton, Punta Gorda, and Salinas streets — and $184,000 for an asphalt roller.

The city expects to earn $22 million annually from the sales tax.

This fiscal year, the city plans to spend $850,000 on access ramps, $1.25 million on storm drains, $1 million on traffic signals, $375,000 on street lights and $850,000 on new sidewalks.

Councilman Gregg Hart said the city could finance department could do a better job of explaining to the public all of the good work it does, since someone during comment said the city was not moving fast enough to make the promised repairs.

City Administrator Paul Casey said the city is moving fast and efficiently.

"We will address the greatest needs of the city first," he said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.