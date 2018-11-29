Pixel Tracker

Thursday, November 29 , 2018, 8:02 pm | Mostly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Salinas Gang Member Sentenced in Federal Court for Role in 2011 Santa Maria Bank Robbery

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 29, 2018 | 6:53 p.m.

A Salinas gang member who drove the getaway vehicle for a take-over robbery of a Santa Maria bank in 2011 was sentenced to 15 years in person for federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Anthony Lek, 31, was sentenced for racketeering conspiracy, robbery affecting interstate commerce, and using firearms during a violent crime, according to U.S. Attorney's Office representatives for the Northern California District.

This week’s federal court sentencing in San Jose came after Lek pleaded guilty Jan. 4.

According to the plea agreement, Lek has been an active member of the Santa Rita street gang, which is a subset of the larger Norteño gang affiliation in Salinas, for more than 10 years.  

Since at least 2009, Lek began associating with a particularly violent subgroup of Norteño gang members in Salinas and participated with them in conducting three take-over-style armed robberies of commercial establishments, federal prosecutors said. 

This includes the June 2, 2010 armed robbery of the Zale’s jewelry store at the Gilroy Outlets where Lek, carrying a semi-automatic firearm, and colleagues used zip ties to bind the workers, authorities said. The robbers escaped with $800,000 worth of jewelry, federal prosecutors said.

A few months later, in October 2010, Lek and another Norteño gang member committed an armed robbery of a check-cashing business in Turlock, fleeing with several thousand dollars.  

On March 17, 2011, Lek and three fellow Norteño gang members committed an armed robbery of the Chase bank, in the 1800 block of North Broadway, in Santa Maria, according to prosecutors.  

Federal officials said Lek scoped out the bank at the northern end of Santa Maria the day before the robbery.  On the day of the crime, two masked men with weapons entered the bank while Lek remained outside as the getaway driver of a second vehicle staged a short distance away. 

The group stole a total of $174,000 during the Santa Maria robbery, federal officials said.       

In October 2015, Lek was charged in a 71-count indictment along with his co-conspirators. The investigation leading to the indictment was part of the Salinas Police Department and FBI’s crackdown on Norteño gangs in Monterey County.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh sentenced Lek to five years of supervised probation after he finishes his prison sentence.  

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 