Salinas Gang Member Sentenced in Federal Court for Role in 2011 Santa Maria Bank Robbery

A Salinas gang member who drove the getaway vehicle for a take-over robbery of a Santa Maria bank in 2011 was sentenced to 15 years in person for federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Anthony Lek, 31, was sentenced for racketeering conspiracy, robbery affecting interstate commerce, and using firearms during a violent crime, according to U.S. Attorney's Office representatives for the Northern California District.

This week’s federal court sentencing in San Jose came after Lek pleaded guilty Jan. 4.

According to the plea agreement, Lek has been an active member of the Santa Rita street gang, which is a subset of the larger Norteño gang affiliation in Salinas, for more than 10 years.

Since at least 2009, Lek began associating with a particularly violent subgroup of Norteño gang members in Salinas and participated with them in conducting three take-over-style armed robberies of commercial establishments, federal prosecutors said.

This includes the June 2, 2010 armed robbery of the Zale’s jewelry store at the Gilroy Outlets where Lek, carrying a semi-automatic firearm, and colleagues used zip ties to bind the workers, authorities said. The robbers escaped with $800,000 worth of jewelry, federal prosecutors said.

A few months later, in October 2010, Lek and another Norteño gang member committed an armed robbery of a check-cashing business in Turlock, fleeing with several thousand dollars.

On March 17, 2011, Lek and three fellow Norteño gang members committed an armed robbery of the Chase bank, in the 1800 block of North Broadway, in Santa Maria, according to prosecutors.

Federal officials said Lek scoped out the bank at the northern end of Santa Maria the day before the robbery. On the day of the crime, two masked men with weapons entered the bank while Lek remained outside as the getaway driver of a second vehicle staged a short distance away.

The group stole a total of $174,000 during the Santa Maria robbery, federal officials said.

In October 2015, Lek was charged in a 71-count indictment along with his co-conspirators. The investigation leading to the indictment was part of the Salinas Police Department and FBI’s crackdown on Norteño gangs in Monterey County.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh sentenced Lek to five years of supervised probation after he finishes his prison sentence.

