Salinas Man Accused of Rape at Isla Vista Frat House

Isla Vista Foot Patrol deputies arrested a Salinas man on suspicion of raping an UCSB student at a fraternity house in Isla Vista, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said.

A 19-year-old woman went to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol Wednesday morning and reported that she had been raped by the suspect at the fraternity house on the 800 block of Fortuna Lane in Isla Vista.

Authorities don’t identify the fraternity house by name, but the Nu Alpha Kappa Fraternity has a house at 860 Fortuna Lane in Isla Vista.

Victor Farias, 23, of Salinas, was arrested later that morning, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

“Farias was reportedly visiting a friend who was a fraternity brother at the house,” she said in a news release Thursday.

Deputies contacted and arrested Farias at the fraternity house at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Hoover said the deputies seized photos on Farias’ cell phone that were related to the alleged rape.

Farias is on active Santa Barbara County probation for burglary, Hoover said, and is being held without bail at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

“The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone who has information on this sexual assault or any others involving Farias, to call the IVFP at 805-683-2724 or to leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171,” Hoover said.

“You can also talk to a Sheriff’s deputy in person by going to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol located at 6504 Trigo Road in Isla Vista.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.