Valley Haven Volunteer Sally Bass Nominated for Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize

By Allie Kay Spaulding for Valley of the Flowers Church | December 25, 2014 | 8:57 a.m.

Mesa Oaks resident Sally Bass is the 11th nominee for the Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize.

Sally Bass

As the principal caregiver for her mother, Bass became acquainted with the respite services provided by the Valley Haven Senior Day Program and, as a result, volunteered to serve on the nonprofit’s Board of Directors, which she has done for over five years.

Valley Haven operated for 13 years in facilities provided by St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. In 2013, Valley Haven acquired property of its own at 502 N. Third St. in Lompoc, a large lot with an 80-year-old house, a garage and a small rental house.

To be able to operate at the new facility, costly alterations would be required, greatly straining Valley Haven’s financial resources.

Board member Bass stepped up and volunteered her services. At her own expense, fiscally and physically, she worked alongside the contractor as he renovated and enlarged the existing bathroom to meet licensing standards. She provided and applied all the paint and decorating materials.

This activity expanded into Bass painting the entire interior of the house, including sanding, repairing and painting 300 small window frames, making and hanging window treatments throughout, and shampooing all the carpets. The project extended from August to November 2013, with Bass working four to seven hours a day, six to seven days each week.

When the tenant in the rental house moved out, she did the same refurbishing of the vacated house. She continues to assist the newly appointed executive director.

The Peace Prize award ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25 at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road.

Other nominees are Assistant School Superintendent Sid Haro, volunteer Jon Vanderhoof, discussion leader Lauren Pressman, musician Bill Carlsen, gardener Jan Martinez, writer Luciana Gallegos, chef Norma Anderson, cooperative organizer Raquel Ceja-Gonzalez, winemaker Mark Cargasacchi and community activist Darrell Tullis.

— Allie Kay Spaulding represents Valley of the Flowers Church.

 
