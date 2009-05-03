Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 5:25 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Sally Broughton, 1922-2009

By Rosa Avolio | May 3, 2009 | 8:29 a.m.

Sally Broughton, born in New York City on August 12, 1922, died unexpectedly on April 26, 2009, in Santa Barbara, a week after suffering a broken leg from a fall. She was 86. She was surrounded by her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren as she passed.

Sally Broughton
Sally Broughton

Sally married Antonio Cortese in 1950 and remained married until Antonio’s death in 1969. A proud member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union, she worked for many years as a seamstress. Sally moved to Santa Barbara in 1983 to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. She was an avid library volunteer at Vieja Valley School and a classroom volunteer at Harding School for many years during the 1980s and ‘90s. She was a regular at the Goleta Valley Community Center senior program since 1984, and especially enjoyed bingo!

In 1998, at the age of 75, Sally found love again and married Howard Clifford Broughton, and they spent four years together, traveling the world and enjoying long walks around Santa Barbara. After Cliff passed away in 2001, Sally moved to Friendship Manor, where she enjoyed the camaraderie of a large number of friends. During the past year she was thrilled to be able to spend time with her great-grandson, Liam Avolio.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Tomasi, and her brother, Dominik Dorata. She is survived by her sisters, Concetta Puzzo, Teresa Dorata, Josephine Mazza, and her sister-in-law, Mary Dorata, all in New York City, along with numerous nieces and nephews. In Santa Barbara, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Rosa and Glenn Avolio; grandson Paul and his wife, Hallie, and great-grandson Liam; and loving granddaughter, Alissa Avolio.

Our thanks to the wonderful people and staff at Sansum Clinic, Friendship Manor, Buena Vista, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Seasons Assisted Living.

Donations may be made in her name to Goleta Valley Senior Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., Goleta 93117, 805.683.1124.

— Rosa Avolio is the daughter of Sally Broughton.

