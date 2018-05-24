Sally Carralejo Gusman of Santa Barbara, 1929-2018

Posted on May 24, 2018 | 9:02 p.m.

Source: Elaine Georges

Our beloved mother and grandmother, Sally Carralejo Gusman, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2018, at Heritage House where she had been a resident for the past two years.

Sally was a kind, easygoing soul who had endless love for her family and friends, and had a gift of making those around her feel special.

Born on Oct. 30, 1929, in her family’s house on the 100 block of Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara, Sally was the eldest of seven children to Israel and Louise Silva. From a young age, she was tasked to watch over her younger siblings — and this paved the path for her future.

She attended local schools and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1948. During her high school years, she worked at the Mission Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara.

She met the love of her life, Henry Carralejo, and the two wed on Sept. 26, 1948. Sally and Henry shared 41 years of marriage until his passing in 1989. They were blessed with four children over the course of 20 years.

During these years, Sally excelled as a homemaker while Henry went off to work. She was a licensed babysitter for 20 fulfilling years and possessed a true gift of making all children who entered her home feel like one of her own.

Sally and Henry owned and operated A1 Cleaners on Milpas Street, where she worked during her later years. She was a member of the Greater Eastside Merchants Association, St. Raphael’s Church, Eagles Auxiliary, and the Moose Auxiliary.

She loved mariachi and jitterbug music, dancing, cooking, baking and crocheting. She was known for her annual assortment of Christmas cookies, and for the many blankets and clothing items she crocheted. She loved hosting parties at her home and making all feel loved and welcomed.

After Henry’s passing, Sally met and married Victor Gusman. The two wed on Aug. 24, 1991 and were married 27 years. Sally and Victor enjoyed traveling, going on cruises, dinners, and walking around their neighborhood.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents Israel Silva and Louise Silva LaBrant; siblings Richard Silva, Mary Ann Ellenberger and David Silva; and first husband, Henry.

She leaves behind her husband Victor; sisters Helen Acosta, Barbara Guillen and Yolanda Evans; four children, Hank Carralejo (Mary), Susan Carrera (Chris), Elaine Georges (Doug) and Shelley Orozco (Eddie).

Also surviving her are 11 grandchildren, Karyn (Carralejo) Wortendyke, LeAnn (Carralejo) Milian, Trevor Carralejo, Krista (Carrera) Munizich, Ian Carrera, Eric and Evan Georges, and Jocelyn, Justin, Ryan and Seth Orozco; 13 great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Our sincere gratitude to Rosemarie Harris and the wonderful staff of Heritage House; to Jasmine, Blanca, Holly and Rev. Edgar Mohorko of Assisted Hospice Care; and to Dr. David Frecker.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 1, at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara. Burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave., Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Assisted Hospice Care, www.Assisted1.com, and the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider.

