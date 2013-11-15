Rhett Hedrick, Sally Jo Murren Elected to Montecito Family YMCA Board of Managers

The Montecito Family YMCA, a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA, is proud to announce the election of Sally Jo Murren and Rhett Hedrick to its Board of Managers.

Murren, a graduate of Brighton University in England with a degree in hospitality, began her career with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts in 1997. Since then, she has been located in management positions in San Diego, Maui, and Palm Beach and is currently the director of sales with Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

Murren and her two children, Alexander and Rosie, have an enthusiastic appreciation for the YMCA and what it does for the community.

She served as the president of the Parent Advisory Council in 2012 for the Montecito Y preschool and continues her efforts in contributing to the local community.

Hedrick is the director of sales and purchasing for Rincon Technology.

Prior to working at Rincon, he was involved with finance at JP Morgan and engineering with Boeing.

He is the proud father of three girls, Katherine, Charlotte and Hannah. He lives in Montecito, where he and his family live an active lifestyle and enjoy taking advantage of the local beaches, parks, hikes and outdoor recreation activities.

Hedrick holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from UCSB, an MBA in finance and entrepreneurship from USC, and six U.S. patents.

Murren and Hedrick join other Montecito Family YMCA Board members Mark Coffin (chairman), Rob Adams, Tim Werner, Alida Aldrich, Mike Tognotti, Mike Denver, Brian de Ponce, Roland Messori, Brad Sullivan, Darren Caesar, George Armstrong, Erin Goligoski, Andy Grant, Clas Lensander, Tamra Murphy, Jacqui Oliveira, Sue Irwin and Joe Fonte.

Established in 1887, the Channel Islands YMCA is a cause-driven organization of seven YMCA branches serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, including the Camarillo Family YMCA, the Ventura Family YMCA, the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, the Montecito Family YMCA, the Lompoc Family YMCA, the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA in Santa Ynez and the Youth & Family Services YMCA.

The Channel Islands YMCA serves more than 46,000 individuals and provides more than $1.3 million in financial assistance to low-income families for child care, YMCA memberships, away camps, youth sports, teen after-school-programs, and operates Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter and the Isla Vista Teen Center.

— Ann Wirtz is a marketing coordinator for the Montecito Family YMCA.