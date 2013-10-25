Salon Del Mar in Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort Under New Ownership

Salon Del Mar is under new management, and co-owners Sherry Wetzel and Grace Hodge couldn’t be more excited to own and operate the newly renovated oceanfront salon in Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort.

Salon Del Mar offers hair, nail, makeup and facial waxing services. It particularly specializes in hair and makeup for special events. The salon is a proud carrier of the Italian eco-friendly hair care line Davines, as well as the very popular Glo Minerals Professional Makeup line.

Wetzel has worked as a hair stylist under the previous Salon Del Mar ownership for the past six years and has created an extremely loyal local following. Among several credentials, her experience in working within Fess Parker's and with its guests made her an ideal candidate to become the new co-owner of Salon Del Mar.

Hodge is a 2011 UCSB graduate and since has worked at a locally owned and operated architecture, construction and property management firm in Santa Barbara. Her extensive background in communications and marketing, along with her business administrative experience make her a great fit as co-owner of Salon Del Mar.

As a team, both Wetzel and Hodge will strive to create an artistic, friendly and professional atmosphere within Salon Del Mar, where superior customer service is top priority.

A grand opening mixer will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, and the public is encouraged to come by between 4:30 and 8 p.m. to meet the new owners and support the new and improved Salon Del Mar.

The mixer will feature complimentary wine and small bites as well as a walk-through of the salon and a gathering in the resort bar area where raffle prizes will be presented.

— Grace Hodge is a co-owner of Salon Del Mar.