Salsipuedes Creek Bridge Work Prompts Delays on Hwy. 1

A project to replace the Salsipuedes Creek Bridge and construct a retaining wall and fish passage on Highway 1 near Lompoc continues this week.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control with flaggers 8 am.-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, through Friday, March 15.

Motorists will also encounter one-way reversing traffic control via a temporary traffic signal that will be in place 24/7 Monday, March 18, through May of 2020. Traffic delays should not exceed 20 minutes.

The contractor for this $5 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria. The project is expected to be complete in June 2021.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, call the District 5 Public Affairs Office, 805-549-3237 or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#sb.

— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.







