Salty Girl Seafood Named Finalist for NEXTY Award

Salty Girl Seafood is pleased to announce its sustainable, traceable, ready-to-cook seafood has been chosen as a finalist for a prestigious NEXTY Award, an internationally recognized award given to companies with the most innovative natural products.

From more than 500 nominations, Salty Girl Seafood Coho Salmon with Lemon Pepper & Garlic, was chosen as one of the three finalists in the Best New Frozen Product category for the NEXTY Awards.

All finalist products will be showcased at Natural Products Expo West, North America’s leading natural, organic and healthy products trade show.

The show attracts over 70,000 industry professionals and 3,000 exhibits to the Anaheim Convention Center March 10-13. The winning product in each NEXTY Award category will be revealed at Expo West March 12 on the exhibition floor.

“This is an exciting honor for our growing company,” said co-founder Norah Eddy. “For Salty Girl to be recognized at such an early stage is yet further validation that our brand, product line and commitments to sustainability and traceability resonate with buyers and consumers in our category.”

Salty Girl Seafood eliminates the confusion consumers face when buying seafood and preparing it at home. While consumers currently rely on pocket guides and outside sources to inform purchasing decisions, which can be time-consuming and conflicting, Salty Girl Seafood takes care to source only from fishermen harvesting responsibly and enables consumers to trace their seafood products back to the fisherman or fishing community right from the back of the box.

The line is portioned, pre-marinated and is accompanied by simple cooking instructions on the package to make preparing healthy seafood meals easy.

