Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 5:38 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Salud Carbajal Backs Das Williams to Take First District Supervisor Seat

By Pat Dennis for Das Williams | February 17, 2016 | 8:35 a.m.

Former Santa Barbara City Councilmember and current State Assemblymember Das Williams’s campaign for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors announced Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, an exclusive endorsement from current First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal.

“Das Williams is my choice to succeed me on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors,” said Carbajal. “Das is one of the most effective and experienced leaders we have serving our community. 

"As a City Councilmember and State Assemblymember, Das has helped improve our schools, expand access to college, fight oil off our coast, create jobs, and deliver balanced budgets.  Das delivers results. We need his leadership on the Board of Supervisors and I’m proud to support him,” he said.

News of Carbajal’s endorsement comes on the heels of the release of new campaign finance figures showing Williams with a massive cash-on-hand advantage of more than $280,000 over his closest challenger.

“Supervisor Carbajal’s leadership on the Board of Supervisors is second to none,” said Williams. “He is a proven problem solver who has been a leader on so many issues from protecting our environment and coast to creating opportunities for local families. It is an honor to have his full support and confidence.”

Carbajal is the latest to join a growing coalition of elected leaders, small business owners, environmentalists and community leaders united behind Das Williams for Supervisor that includes (but is not limited to) the following: State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson; Santa Barbara City Councilmembers, Gregg Hart, Cathy Murillo, Bend White, Fred Shaw and Al Clark; Santa Barbara Unified School District Board Members Pedro Paz, Kate Parker and Monique Limón; Montecito Planning Commission members J'Amy Brown and Susan Kelly; and RIchard Shaikewitz, Montecito Water District.

Assemblymember Das Williams currently represents over half of Santa Barbara County and a quarter of Ventura County in the California State Assembly, a position to which he was elected in 2010.

Prior to his service in the Assembly, Williams served 7 years on the Santa Barbara City Council from 2003-10 and also served as a trustee for Peabody Charter School in Santa Barbara. 

During his extensive public service, Williams has earned a reputation as a champion for renewable energy and the reduction of green house gas emissions.

In the Assembly, Williams helped successfully advocate for a requirements that 33 percent of the state’s energy come from renewable sources by 2020.

With the state on track to hit that goal, Williams has authored legislation to increase the renewable energy goal to 50 percent by 2030. 

A lifelong advocate for our coast, Williams championed required testing of groundwater before, during and after hydraulic fracturing, which was included in California's regulations on fracking.

He is currently authoring a bill to expand groundwater monitoring to other types of injection wells to protect underground sources of drinking water from oil and gas wastewater disposal. 

Williams also took leadership to ensure statewide resources would be spent locally to provide relief from the drought, including securing funds for the Lake Cachuma pump project and supporting funding for water recycling and conservation efforts.

He has also been a leader on emergency preparedness, hosting an emergency preparedness fair every year since he took office and working to ensure 911 calls are correct routed to cut down on response time. 

Williams grew up in Santa Barbara County and attended local schools. In addition to his service in elected office, he taught at Antioch University in Santa Barbara, worked as a junior high school teacher, as well as a legislative aid to California State Assemblymember Hannah-Beth Jackson.

Williams holds a master's degree in environmental science and management with a focus on water pollution, planning processes and land-use law from UC Santa Barbara's Bren School of Environmental Science. 

Pat Dennis represents Das Williams.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 