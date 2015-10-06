Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:41 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Salud Carbajal Brings In More Than $407K in Third Quarter, Congressional Campaign Hits $1M Mark

By Cory Black for Salud Carbajal | October 6, 2015 | 4:25 p.m.

Salud Carbajal announced that his campaign has raised more than $407,000 in the third quarter for his bid to succeed retiring Congresswoman Lois Capps in California’s 24th Congressional District.

Carbajal’s latest fundraising haul brings him to more than $1 million raised since announcing his campaign in April and over $801,000 cash on hand.

Carbajal continues to secure support from along the Central Coast. The quarterly reporting figures show 76 percent of all contributions raised came from within the 24th Congressional District and 96 percent of the donations were made by individuals.

“I continue to be amazed by the tremendous support I have received in the past few months and am grateful to the many individual who have contributed to our campaign,” Salud Carbajal stated.

“We are building a movement for a stronger middle class and the broad support we have received demonstrates the momentum that we are building.”

Salud Carbajal grew up in public housing in Oxnard and worked his way through UCSB to become the first in his family to graduate from a university. He is a veteran with service in the United States Marine Corps Reserves.

Carbajal was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in 2004, where he has brought both sides together to solve tough problems like preserving our natural environment, expanding health care coverage for our children, and investing in rebuilding and expanding our highways and roads.

Carbajal lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Gina and their son Michael. They have a grown daughter, Natasha, and son-in-law, Anthony, who also live in Santa Barbara.

— Cory Black is a publicist representing Salud Carbajal. 

 
