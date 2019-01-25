Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Friday, January 25 , 2019, 8:33 am | Fair 43º

 
 
 
 

Salud Carbajal Elected Vice Chair of House Committee on Transportation, Infrastructure

By Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal | January 25, 2019 | 5:17 a.m.
Salud Carbajal
Salud Carbajal

Rep. Salud Carbajal (CA-24) was elected unanimously to serve as vice chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in the 116th Congress, a leadership position reserved for an active member of the committee who has been in Congress for less than five years.

“The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has a long history of working in a bipartisan way to get things done for the American people, and as Vice Chair, Rep. Carbajal is ready to help continue that legacy,” said Chairman Peter DeFazio.

“Salud is dedicated, innovative, and ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work for the American people. I am pleased that he has joined our committee, and look forward to working with him,” DeFazio said.

"Through my decades of service in local government I've personally dealt with the challenges that communities are facing when it comes to investing in our badly deteriorating roads, bridges, oil and gas pipelines, and broadband infrastructure," Carbajal said.

"Congress can no longer afford to ignore our failing infrastructure that Americans rely on each day,” he said.

“I'm ready to hit the ground running with Chairman DeFazio and members of the committee to help put Americans back to work by securing robust investments in our nation's crumbling infrastructure and to ensure the long-term solvency of our Highway Trust Fund."
 
— Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 