Salud Carbajal Elected Vice Chair of House Committee on Transportation, Infrastructure

Rep. Salud Carbajal (CA-24) was elected unanimously to serve as vice chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in the 116th Congress, a leadership position reserved for an active member of the committee who has been in Congress for less than five years.

“The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has a long history of working in a bipartisan way to get things done for the American people, and as Vice Chair, Rep. Carbajal is ready to help continue that legacy,” said Chairman Peter DeFazio.

“Salud is dedicated, innovative, and ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work for the American people. I am pleased that he has joined our committee, and look forward to working with him,” DeFazio said.

"Through my decades of service in local government I've personally dealt with the challenges that communities are facing when it comes to investing in our badly deteriorating roads, bridges, oil and gas pipelines, and broadband infrastructure," Carbajal said.

"Congress can no longer afford to ignore our failing infrastructure that Americans rely on each day,” he said.

“I'm ready to hit the ground running with Chairman DeFazio and members of the committee to help put Americans back to work by securing robust investments in our nation's crumbling infrastructure and to ensure the long-term solvency of our Highway Trust Fund."



— Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal.