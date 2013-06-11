Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 12:33 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Salud Carbajal Joins Board of Community Action Commission

By Elizabeth Lee for the Community Action Commission | June 11, 2013 | 7:49 p.m.

The Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the appointment of Salud Carbajal, Santa Barbara County First District supervisor, to the CAC Board of Directors.

Salud Carbajal
Salud Carbajal

Carbajal was first elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in March 2004 and was reelected in June 2012. He serves as chair of the 2013 board.

He graduated from UC Santa Barbara and holds a master’s degree in organizational management from Fielding University.

He served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, including active duty service during the 1991 Gulf War.

Carbajal formerly served as chief of staff to previous First District County Supervisor Naomi Schwartz; program director in the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department; assistant executive director of Zone Seca; parent involvement coordinator for the Head Start Program; and program director for the City of Santa Barbara Lower Westside Recreation Program.

His honors include Area Agency on Aging 2009 Public Official of the Year; Santa Barbara Public Official Hope Award 2009; 2008 Planned Parenthood Action Fund of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties “Sticking His Neck Out” award; and Court Appointed Special Advocates Light of Hope Award 2008.

CAC is a private, nonprofit agency providing services to low-income people throughout Santa Barbara County.

It was founded in 1967 and now serves more than 10,000 children, youth, families, adults and seniors each year through programs such as Head Start and Early Head Start for children up to age 5; Healthy Senior Lunch; the Summer Food Program for children; Energy Services to keep homes safe, warm and energy-efficient; and youth programs including the Santa Barbara County Youth Corps, Teenage Pregnancy and Parenting Program, and programs to help youth avoid violence, substance abuse and health risks.

Click here for more information about the CAC’s work.

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission.

