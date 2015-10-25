Salud Carbajal Far Outpacing Opponents in Race for Congressional Campaign Dollars

Advice

Justin Fareed, Helene Schneider and Katcho Achadjian bunched well behind Democrat’s $1 million warchest

[Noozhawk’s note: According to campaign finance filings, Republican Justin Fareed raised more than $430,000 in the third quarter. An earlier version of this story was incorrect.]

Salud Carbajal, a Democrat and Santa Barbara County supervisor running for the 24th Congressional District seat, continues to lead both parties in fundraising for the election that is still eight months away.

The most recent Federal Election Commission campaign finance reports cover the three-month period ending Sept. 30.

Carbajal has collected more than $1 million, nearly three times as much as fellow Democrat Helene Schneider, the Santa Barbara mayor who has raised a total of $370,000.

Among Carbajal’s donations is a $2,700 contribution from Rick Caruso, CEO of Caruso Affiliated, the developer of the Miramar Beach Resort & Bungalows in Montecito. Caruso’s wife, Tina, also donated $2,700.

Carbajal also has received $2,700 donations from Santa Barbara trial attorney Barry Cappello; Roger Chrisman, a Montecito resident and retired Silicon Valley telecom entrepreneuer; Carpinteria resident and Ventura developer Jim DeArkland; Montecito developer Richard Gunner; billionaire high-tech entrepreneuer Peter Sperling; and Santa Maria farmer Eddie Sutti.

He received $5,000 donations from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the Sheet Metal Workers International Association and the Border Health Federal Political Action Committee, a McAllen, Texas, organization that describes itself as promoting “the issues of the medical profession along the border of the State of Texas.”

Carbajal has also tallied dozens of high-profile endorsements, including that of Rep. Lois Capps, the Santa Barbara Democrat who has occupied the seat since 1998.

Schneider’s $370,000 includes $2,700 donations from Encino filmmaker James Cameron; Guy De Mangeon owner of The Berry Man; New York travel writer Jennifer Miner; Louisiana investor William Nicholson; and avocado rancher Will Pulice. Montecito philanthropist Cindy Lyons contributed $2,500.

Schneider has accumulated far fewer high-profile endorsements than Carbajal, but does have the backing of state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara.

On the Republican side, Montecito businessman Justin Fareed, who ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2014, has raised about $432,000.

He has received $2,700 donations from Montecito attorney Doug Large, a partner at Buynak Fauver Archbald Spray; health-care administrator Sol Majer; homemaker Janet Mandelbaum; Marleene Rubenstein, a Santa Fe Springs occupational therapist; Los Angeles psychologist Israel Rubinstein; and health-care manager Zev Tyner.

Fareed, who played football at Santa Barbara High School and UCLA, worked on Capitol Hill as a legislative aide to Rep. Ed Whitfield, R-Ky., and has been endorsed by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

Katcho Achadjian, a three-term assemblyman representing the 35th District, which includes Guadalupe, Lompoc and Santa Maria, has raised about $228,000 for his campaign.

The San Luis Obispo small businessman and former San Luis Obispo County supervisor received $2,700 donations from Dale Gomer, president and CEO of Paso Robles Waste & Recycling; San Luis Obispo resident Deborah Green; ​Gary Grossman, president of Pismo Beach-based Coastal Community Builders; Hayley Firestone Jessup, director of major gifts at Goleta-based Direct Relief; Paso Robles resident Linda Kardashian; Montecito resident and former Montecito Association board member Bob Short; and Santa Maria residents Franziska and Dennis Shepard.

Achadjian has been endorsed by former Republican office holders Brooks Firestone, Greg Gandrud and Mike Stoker.

Democrat William Ostrander has raised about $18,000, the filings show.

