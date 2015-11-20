Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 2:59 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 
Salud Carbajal Receives Backing from United Association, Plumbers, Welders and Pipefitters

By Cory Black for Salud Carbajal | November 20, 2015 | 12:05 p.m.

The United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry (UA) announced they are endorsing Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal to represent the Central Coast in Congress.

The UA, which represents more than 1,000 plumbers, pipefitters, welders and service technicians in the region, chose Carbajal because he has the track record necessary to unclog Congressional gridlock.

“Congress has consistently blocked progress on issues important to working families," said Michael Lopez, business manager, UA Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 114. "Salud Carbajal has been a champion of creating head of household jobs and increasing worker protection here on the Central Coast. He has the experience we need to tap into — an ability to bring Republicans and Democrats together to solve problems, get real results and put people to work. That’s why he’s our choice for Congress.” 

Carbajal welcomes their endorsement for his Congressional bid. The UA joins a coalition of organizations supporting Carbajal including IBEW, UFCW Local 770 and the Tri-Counties Building & Construction Trades Council.

“The Plumbers and Pipefitters union is on the forefront of efforts to grow and protect America’s middle class. I share their values of maintaining health and safety in the workplace, expanding jobs and providing fair wages and retirement security. I am honored to have earned their endorsement,” stated Carbajal. 

Community Members and Elected Leaders Supporting Salud Carbajal

» Congress Person Lois Capps

» Assemblymember Das Williams

» Kamala Harris, California Attorney General 

» Alex Padilla, California Secretary of State

» Tom Torlakson, California Superintendent of Public Instruction

» Jack O’Connell, California Superintendent of Public Instruction, retired

» Gary Hart, Secretary of Education, retired

» Joyce Dudley, Santa Barbara County District Attorney

» Harry Hagen, Santa Barbara County Treasurer-Tax Collector

» Robert Geis, Santa Barbara County Auditor Controller

» Bruce Gibson, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor

» Janet Wolf and Doreen Farr, Santa Barbara County Supervisors 

» Steve Bennett, Kathy Long and John Zaragoza, Ventura County Supervisors 

» Jan Marx, San Luis Obispo Mayor

» Carlyn Christianson, Dan Riviore and​ John Ashbaugh, San Luis Obispo Councilmembers 

» Jeff Lee, Grover Beach Mayor Pro Tem

» Mariam Shah, Grover Beach City Councilmember

» Gregg Carty, Carpinteria Mayor

» Fred Shaw, Carpinteria Vice-Mayor

» Al Clark and ​Brad Stein ,​Carpinteria Councilmembers 

» Michael Bennett, Goleta Councilmember

» Gregg Hart and Cathy Murrillo, Santa Barbara Councilmembers 

» Terri Zuniga, Santa Maria Councilmember

» Marty Blum, Santa Barbara City College Trustee

» Tony Winterbauer, Hope Elementary School District Trustee

» Diana Perez, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Trustee

» Pat Harris, San Luis Obispo County Democratic Central Committee Chair

» Daraka Larimore-Hall, Santa Barbara County Democratic Central Committee Chair

» Thom Tibor, Ventura County Democratic Central Committee Chair 

Cory Black represents Salud Carbajal.

 

