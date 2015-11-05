Salud Carbajal Receives Endorsement From Latino Victory Fund

Advice

In its first round of endorsements for the 2016 cycle, Latino Victory Fund is proud to endorse Congressional Candidate Salud Carbajal for California’s 24th Congressional District.

Latino Victory Fund's other endorsements include Nanette Barragán, Darren Soto and Pete Gallego. All four Congressional candidates have a proven record of supporting issues that are important to Latinos.

"We are proud to endorse Salud Carbajal for Congress," Cristóbal J. Alex, president of Latino Victory Fund said. "Salud has devoted his life to serving our country and our community. He is an advocate for those in need and he will be a fighter for Latinos and our issues in Washington. We look forward to working to get Salud elected to Congress.”

Salud served eight years in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, including active duty service during the 1991 Gulf War, while also working in various roles with several Santa Barbara based non-profit organizations and local government.

In 2004, Salud was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. In his tenure, he has demonstrated a commitment to protecting our environment, promoting sustainability, strengthening our schools and enhancing the health and safety of our community.

"I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Latino Victory Project," Carbajal said. "Together, we will fight to ensure every family has the opportunity to succeed with access to good jobs, a quality education and a safe environment."

— Cory Black represents Salud Carbajal.