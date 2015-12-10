Salud Carbajal Receives Straight As From Teachers in Campaign for Congress

Advice

The California Federation of Teachers (CFT) announced that they are endorsing Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal to represent the Central Coast in Congress.

CFT represents several thousand educational employees on the Central Coast and over 120,000 statewide, working at every level of the education system in California, from Head Start to the University of California.

“Congress has consistently received a failing grade for their lack of focus on education issues and for blocking progress on issues important to working families," said CFT President Joshua Pechthalt. "Salud Carbajal has been a champion of early childhood education and afterschool programs and creating safe routes to schools. That’s why he’s our choice for Congress.”

Carbajal welcomes their endorsement for his Congressional bid. CFT joins a coalition of organizations supporting Carbajal including VoteVets, IBEW, UA Plumbers & Pipefitters, UFCW Local 770 and the Tri-Counties Building & Construction Trades Council.

“I am proud to support Salud Carbajal for Congress. He will work on issues important to working families and focus on education and labor issues that are crucial to the Central Coast," said Debra Stakes, president of the Cuesta College Faculty Association. "Salud has made improving early childhood education, afterschool programs and access to affordable higher education a center piece of his campaign. That’s why he is the best choice for Congress.”

In 2009, Carbajal received the HOPE Award from the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, which honors champions of public education in Santa Barbara. He has also worked closely with local education leaders to strengthen and expand after school programs.

"I was fortunate to have the opportunity to work my way through school at UCSB while supporting a young family, but that opportunity is moving out of reach for too many Central Coast families,” stated Carbajal. “In Congress, I'll work tirelessly to make sure our students have the resources they need so they are prepared for college and can compete for the jobs of the 21st century. I’ll work to bring down the cost of college and allow students to refinance their loans so that every young person can afford higher education."

Other community and elected leaders already endorsing Salud Carbajal for Congress include the following:

» U.S. Congress Member Lois Capps

» Assemblymember Das Williams

» California Attorney General​ Kamala Harris

» California Secretary of State Alex Padilla

» Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson

» Superintendent of Public Instruction, ret., Jack O’Connell

» Secretary of Education, ret., Gary Hart

» Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley

» Santa Barbara County Treasurer-Tax Collector - Public Administrator Harry Hagen

» Santa Barbara County Auditor Controller Robert Geis

» San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson

» Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf

» Ventura County Supervisors Steve Bennett, Kathy Long and John Zaragoza

» San Luis Obispo Mayor Jan Marx

» San Luis Obispo Councilmember​s Carlyn Christianson, Dan Riviore and John Ashbaugh

​» Grover Beach Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Lee

​» Grover Beach City Councilmember​ Mariam Shah

» Carpinteria Mayor Gregg Carty

» Carpinteria Vice-Mayor Fred Shaw

» Carpinteria Councilmembers Al Clark and Brad Stein

​» Goleta Councilmember Michael Bennett

» Santa Barbara Councilmembers Gregg Hart and Cathy Murrillo

​» Santa Maria Councilmember Terri Zuniga

​» Santa Barbara City College Trustee Marty Blum

» Hope Elementary School District Trustee Tony Winterbauer

» Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Trustee Diana Perez

» San Luis Obispo County Democratic Central Committee Chair Pat Harris

» Santa Barbara County Democratic Central Committee Chair​ Daraka Larimore-Hall

» Ventura County Democratic Central Committee Chair Thom Tibor

— Cory Black is a publicist representing Salud Carbajal.