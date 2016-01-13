Salud Carbajal Rings in the New Year With Hefty Campaign Donations

Sports

Since announcing his campaign for Congress in April, Salud Carbajal has raised nearly $1.4 million (in just three quarters), with $346,000 coming in the final quarter of the year.

Ending the year with $969,000 cash on hand, Carbajal has the resources necessary to mount a competitive campaign to replace retiring Congresswoman Lois Capps.

“The outpouring of support for my campaign has been incredible. I am truly grateful to the many individuals who have contributed to this effort in the past year,” Carbajal said. “I’m looking forward to a spirited campaign and sharing my vision for a stronger middle class with the families of the Central Coast.”



Community leaders and activists have coalesced around Carbajal’s bid because he has a proven track record of bringing both sides together to get results for the Central Coast.

Democratic party activists, education officials and city and county elected leaders from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties have joined Congresswoman Lois Capps in endorsing Carbajal.

He continues to gain support everyday from community organizations and individuals who believe he is best positioned to fight for opportunity and security for middle-class families and protect the Central Coast’s unique communities and natural environment.

— Cory Black represents Salud Carbajal.