Monday, April 2 , 2018, 12:08 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports

Salud Carbajal Rings in the New Year With Hefty Campaign Donations

By Cory Black for Salud Carbajal | January 13, 2016 | 2:35 p.m.

Since announcing his campaign for Congress in April, Salud Carbajal has raised nearly $1.4 million (in just three quarters), with $346,000 coming in the final quarter of the year.

Ending the year with $969,000 cash on hand, Carbajal has the resources necessary to mount a competitive campaign to replace retiring Congresswoman Lois Capps.

“The outpouring of support for my campaign has been incredible. I am truly grateful to the many individuals who have contributed to this effort in the past year,” Carbajal said. “I’m looking forward to a spirited campaign and sharing my vision for a stronger middle class with the families of the Central Coast.”
 
Community leaders and activists have coalesced around Carbajal’s bid because he has a proven track record of bringing both sides together to get results for the Central Coast.

Democratic party activists, education officials and city and county elected leaders from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties have joined Congresswoman Lois Capps in endorsing Carbajal.

He continues to gain support everyday from community organizations and individuals who believe he is best positioned to fight for opportunity and security for middle-class families and protect the Central Coast’s unique communities and natural environment.

Cory Black represents Salud Carbajal

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 