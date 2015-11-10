Salute to Teachers: Erin Van De Roovaart Makes Science Hands-On in Classroom

Advice

For McKenzie Junior High School science teacher Erin Van De Roovaart, getting her students to create hands-on experiments to illustrate how things work is key.

For example, her students recently learned about kinetic and potential energy with a rollercoaster challenge project, in which students had to successfully create designs that make a marble complete a loop, jump or finish at the end of a track.

Van De Roovaart has been teaching eighth-grade science and an art elective for two years at Kermit McKenzie Junior High in the Guadalupe Union School District.

Her teaching approach has earned her a Distinguished New Educator Award, one of three such awards that will be bestowed Nov. 14 at the Salute to Teachers 2015 gala event at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Presented by Cox and the Santa Barbara County Education Office, A Salute to Teachers 2015 is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross, Fielding Graduate University, Montecito Bank & Trust, Noozhawk and Village Properties.

Van De Roovaart received her bachelor’s degree in biological sciences with an art minor from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. She said she first became interested in teaching after getting involved with Cal Poly’s Learn by Doing Lab and seeing the students’ excitement about science and experimentation.

She was nominated for the award by a mentor teacher at McKenzie School. The mentor said Van De Roovaart’s hard work hasn’t wavered since she started at the campus, noting that she stays late to help with technology night for parents or to teach her science class, almost every lesson of which involves hands-on activities.

“In addition to teaching science for five periods a day, she also teaches an art enrichment class,” the nominator said.

“This class takes students through all sorts of different art styles and teaches them about different artists as well.”

In March, the class will be putting on a gala at the district’s Cultural Arts and Education Center, where the students will share their art with the public, act as docents for visitors, and donate their art to raise money for the Guadalupe Kids Come First Foundation.

In her science classes, Van De Roovaart said she gets excited to see students understand concepts.

“They often think they are experts and tell me things like, ‘Mrs. V., I already know that the window fogs up when I breathe on it.’ My response is always, ‘Yes, but now you know why’,” she said.

A Salute to Teachers begins with a red-carpet reception at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido, and the awards show starts at 6 p.m. The event is black-tie optional.

Tickets are $14. Click here to purchase tickets online, or call 805.966.4946.

The event will be broadcast in its entirety on Cox Channel 8 later this year and will be available to be viewed online at Cox8TV.com.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper