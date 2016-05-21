Salute to Nurses 2016: Angeli Mancuso RN, COHN-S/CM with Cottage Health

[Noozhawk’s note: Fourth in a series.]

As part of National Nurses Month, Noozhawk asked a few local health-care providers to nominate a nurse from their teams to be recognized among Santa Barbara County’s most inspirational nurses.

This is a daunting task to be sure as there are so many nurses who deserve to be honored for the exceptional work they do every day to keep us healthy and happy. Here is a sampling of our brightest stars.

Angeli Mancuso RN, COHN-S/CM, Employee Health & Safety Manager

Cottage Health

Diana Lovan, director of Employee Relations and Health & Safety at Cottage Health, was quick with the quip when describing the numerous ways in which Angeli Mancuso exemplifies all the qualities of a determined, dedicated nurse.

“Something that I recently learned about Angeli is that she has a striking resemblance to Princess Leia ...,” she revealed, citing the Star Wars character.

Mancuso has been working as a nurse in the Santa Barbara health-care system since 2009, working both at Sansum Clinic and Cottage Health during her career.

“I denied wanting to be a nurse for a very long time ... during my final quarter at UCSB, when my grandmother became ill, I decided to take an EMT course simply for my own knowledge of what to do in an emergency,” she told Noozhawk.

Then, her curiosity got the better of her as she delved further into the world of health care and nursing, and her curiosity only continued to grow.

“I knew there were a variety of possibilities ... (and) now that I’ve been a nurse for a few years, I know it’s not a ‘variety’ but infinite possibilities!” Mancuso exclaimed.

Lovan described how Mancuso “is a Cottage Health nurse who stands out for her contributions to the organization,” not only with her skills as a bilingual Spanish translator for the staff and patients, but in “her willingness to be available no matter what the timing.”

Mancuso has even received a number of awards for her dedicated work, being recognized by Risk & Insurance Magazine for the Workers’ Compensation Industry as a recipient of the 2015 Risk All-Stars award.

“These are people within an organization who stand out from their peers by overcoming challenges through exceptional problem solving, creativity, perseverance and passion,” Lovan explained. “Risk & Insurance also recognized Angeli by designating her with another award as one of the Risk All-Stars: Responsibility Leaders for her contributions to the community.”

Mancuso not only uses her vacation days to provide health-care assistance throughout Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama and Honduras, but she even spends her free time in Santa Barbara working with the nonprofit Doctors Without Walls to provide care to homeless community members.

Her dedication to her patients is not only evident in her actions, but in her entire outlook on nursing as a whole.

“You have to know more about your patient than simply what medical process is currently happening,” she said. “You have to know family structure, occupational details, support systems, etc.

“We can’t determine the care plan without knowing the details of our patient, and we can’t know the details if we’re too busy to learn from our patients.”

We Want to Hear from You

Throughout the month of May, Noozhawk will be celebrating the nursing profession and honoring those who have dedicated their careers to patient care.

In 300 words or less, tell us about a special nurse who provided you or a family member with superior care and comfort. Essays also can be submitted by a nurse’s colleagues.

Include the nurse’s full name, his or her hospital or medical facility, date of interaction, a photograph, and your own contact information, and email the submission to [email protected].

