Salute to Nurses 2016: Meet Deanna Power RN Specialist of Pueblo Neurology

[Noozhawk’s note: Second in a series.]

As part of National Nurses Month, Noozhawk asked a few local health-care providers to nominate a nurse from their teams to be recognized among Santa Barbara County’s most inspirational nurses.

This is a daunting task to be sure as there are so many nurses who deserve to be honored for the exceptional work they do every day to keep us healthy and happy. Here is a sampling of our brightest stars.

Deanna Power RN Specialist

Pueblo Neurology

Deanna Power, an RN Specialist at Sansum Pueblo Multispecialty Clinic, 317 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara, was nominated by Chris McNamara, senior vice president of operations at Sansum Clinic, as one of her team’s most inspiring nurses.

“Deanna is the epitome of a dedicated, caring, compassionate nurse,” she said.

Power always knew she was going to be involved in health care.

“As a teenager, I was a volunteer at Long Beach Memorial Hospital,” she told Noozhawk. “Those amazing experiences started me on the path I have now followed for over 25 years.”

Having changed specialties and locations a few times over the years, Power always comes to the same conclusion — “that I am doing exactly what I was meant to do and have never regretted for a moment my decision to become a nurse.”

Power received her associates degree in nursing from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles, where she noted that the school’s “excellent training and strength in women’s leadership” helped make her the nurse she is today.

Holding a number of certifications and specializations, she spent part of her career as a traveling nurse before deciding to settle in Santa Barbara, close to her family. Since then, she has continued to develop her career and has been a dedicated nurse at Sansum Clinic for more than 14 years.

When asked about what experiences she has had that have inspired her, Power said she could not possibly just choose one.

“It may be watching a patient be successful for the first time with a treatment or achieving a life goal they didn’t think would be possible because of their disease,” she said. “It may be listening to a doctor or new lecture and realizing that I am still just as amazed and fascinated with the world of medicine today as I was when I walked into my first nursing class ... or when I get to work with a brand-new nurse and see the excitement as they embark in this adventurous new career that has treated me so well.”

And for Power, the future of the health-care landscape is an exciting one, despite pressing issues such as cost treatment and insurance coverage.

“The speed in which some of these advances are happening is truly amazing, and I’m very excited to be right in the middle of it all,” she said.

“Anyone who knows me is aware I strive to be a very strong patient advocate,” she continued. “I will continue to fight for all of our patients to the best of my ability. Their success in turn encourages me to continue to love my career choice.”

McNamara agrees.

“She is the go-to person in the department for not only staff but the physicians as well,” she said. “Going the extra step for her patients is part of Deanna’s daily routine.”

We Want to Hear from You

Throughout the month of May, Noozhawk will be celebrating the nursing profession and honoring those who have dedicated their careers to patient care.

In 300 words or less, tell us about a special nurse who provided you or a family member with superior care and comfort. Essays also can be submitted by a nurse’s colleagues.

Include the nurse’s full name, his or her hospital or medical facility, date of interaction, a photograph, and your own contact information, and email the submission to [email protected].

