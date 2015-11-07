Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:33 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Salute to Teachers 2015: A Noozhawk Special Project

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | November 7, 2015 | 4:31 p.m.

This is the index page for Noozhawk’s series on A Salute to Teachers 2015.

Presented by Cox and the Santa Barbara County Education Office, the Nov. 14 gala event honors eight teachers and is ​co-sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross, Fielding Graduate University, Montecito Bank & Trust, Noozhawk and Village Properties.

Index

» Brandon Sportel of Canalino Elementary School in Carpinteria

» Sarah Barthel of Lompoc High School

» Genevieve Bishop of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School

» Clanci Chiu of the Santa Barbara County Education Office

» Francisco Diaz Real of Lompoc High School

» Christopher Hanna of Ellwood School in Goleta

» Janis Spracher of Monte Vista School in Santa Barbara

» Erin Van De Roovaart of Kermit McKenzie Junior High School in Guadalupe​

A Salute to Teachers begins with a red-carpet reception at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido in Santa Barbara, and the awards show starts at 6 p.m. The event is black-tie optional.

Tickets are $14. Click here to purchase tickets online, or call 805.966.4946.

The event will be broadcast in its entirety on Cox Channel 8 later this year and will be available to be viewed online at Cox8TV.com.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

