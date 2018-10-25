Salute to Teachers: A Noozhawk Special Project

This is the index page for Noozhawk’s series on A Salute to Teachers.
Presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office, the Nov. 3 gala event will honor eight teachers.
In addition to Cox, the event is sponsored by Noozhawk, Anthem Blue Cross, Fielding Graduate University, Montecito Bank & Trust, the Santa Barbara Bowl and the SBCC Foundation.
Index
» Mandi de Witte of Carpinteria High School in Carpinteria
» Katie Furden of Franklin Elementary School in Santa Barbara
» Stephanie Gogonis of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in Santa Ynez
» Aniela Hoffman of Arellanes Junior High School in Santa Maria
» Robin Ilac of Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School in Guadalupe
» Andy Osiadacz of the Academy for Success at Dos Pueblos High School in Santa Barbara
» Toni Roberts of Santa Ynez School in Santa Ynez
» Jacob West of Leonora Fillmore Elementary School in Lompoc
